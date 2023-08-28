He lit everyone’s candles for every bar mitzvah in New York City. At least, that’s what he said it felt like. He was named New York’s Most Popular Person…twice. They even named a sandwich after him at the Stage Deli. In high school he lettered in 4 different sports, received 125 basketball scholarship offers and legendary UCLA coach John Wooden came out to meet him in person. And yet, you will not find him in the Basketball Hall of Fame. We explain in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

