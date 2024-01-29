YWCA of Greater Atlanta has teamed up with key collaborators, including CHRIS 180, Families First, Morehouse School of Medicine,YMCA of Metro Atlanta, and the Westside Future Fund, following focus groups with Westside women to address their specific needs, and community leaders and funders. After more than seven years of planning, YWCA of Greater Atlanta has launched a $19.5M capital campaign to return the Phillis Wheatley Westside YWCA to Atlanta’s Westside in 2025. This campaign is the most significant one in the association’s 122 year-old history and extremely important to the Westside where more than 50% of residents are living under the poverty line and 60% of households are led by women. As of January 25, the campaign has reached 52% of the total goal, securing $10,224,070 in gifts and pledges. Commitments also include at least $3M anticipated in New Markets Tax Credits. Bolstered by its Board of Directors, Academy of Women Achievers, foundations, local corporations and other community partners, YWCA of Greater Atlanta is successfully poised to secure the remaining funds required to realize its vision.

The Phillis Wheatley Westside YWCA, located at the intersection of Mitchell Street, Tatnall Street, and Martin Luther King Drive will be the focal point for a range of programs aimed at serving Westside women and their families. Programming at this revitalized YWCA will include an Early Learning Academy, interactive media center, flexible classrooms, meeting spaces, and activity areas. The building will also return to its status as a social and civic space for community and neighborhood meetings and events.

The time is now for you to lend your support for this iconic space and place designed to empower women and their families on the Westside of Atlanta. Visit the Phillis Wheatley Westside YWCA Collaboration In Action page to contribute to this campaign.

This is sponsored content.