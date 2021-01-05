Georgia runoff results, Jan. 5, 2021

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Maggie Lee

Final results aren’t expected until at least Wednesday for the Georgia runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate and maybe put the first Democrats in a statewide office for years.

Here are the latest running totals, but nothing is final until certified by the Georgia Secretary of State.

There will be at least three million votes — that many were cast early. Election Day turnout will add hundreds of thousands more ballots.

Last update:

For more details, like county-by-county results, check out the official source: Georgia Secretary of State.