Georgia runoff results, Jan. 5, 2021

Maggie Lee
Maggie Lee January 5, 2021 6:21 pm
US Capitol by Mike Procario/ CC BY-ND 2.0 US Capitol by Mike Procario/ CC BY-ND 2.0
By Maggie Lee

Final results aren’t expected until at least Wednesday for the Georgia runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate and maybe put the first Democrats in a statewide office for years.

Here are the latest running totals, but nothing is final until certified by the Georgia Secretary of State.

There will be at least three million votes — that many were cast early.  Election Day turnout will add hundreds of thousands more ballots.

Last update:

For more details, like county-by-county results, check out the official source: Georgia Secretary of State.

Maggie Lee
Maggie Lee

Maggie Lee is a freelance reporter who's been covering Georgia and metro Atlanta government and politics since 2008.

