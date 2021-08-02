He made the best out of what he could find

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

As sure as there is breakfast, lunch and dinner, there is snacking. Satisfying those between-meal cravings is a need we all have. While some people exercise discipline where consumption of snacks are concerned, most of us, at one time or another, have succumbed to the snacking temptation.

Snacking certainly is not a new innovation. It goes back, in some cases, hundreds of years. Archaeologists have discovered evidence of popcorn consumption in the Americas dating back nearly four thousand years. Not to be outdone, pretzels are believed to have been invented in the 6th century. Cracker Jacks, that baseball snack staple, first made its appearance shortly after the Civil War. Even the Oreo cookie has a history that goes back more than one century.

Over the years, the snack food industry has grown to include an ever-increasing number of new and sometimes bizarre options. There are salty, fried products, like pork rinds and the amazing Funyuns. On the sweet side, there are snacks such as Twinkies and, don’t knock it till you’ve tried it, chocolate covered bacon. And, of course, there are southern creations, like the Moon Pie and the less well-known but none-the-less bizarre KoolAid-brined pickle, or the Koolickle.

Of the many snack brands out there, however, one that might sound familiar has its roots here in Atlanta which, of course, qualifies it as this week’s Stories of Atlanta.