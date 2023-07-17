Shakespeare had it right, “the play’s the thing.” And that was especially true of Atlanta in the 1890s. The theater was the dominant form of entertainment and, as you would expect, it was an industry that gave many people a chance to make money. One such Atlantan was Martin J. Dooley who made a nice living in the theater advertising business…that is until he crossed the Women’s Christian Temperance Union…and then, he ended up in court, unintentionally becoming the subject of this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Related