Judge dismisses effort to halt DeKalb County sewage spills that leak into South River

David Pendered
David Pendered September 9, 2020 5:10 pm
The South River will continue to receive sewage that spills from DeKalb County sewerage, following a federal court ruling. File
By David Pendered

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to compel DeKalb County to stop spilling sewage from most of its sewer pipes, setting aside concerns about an estimated 32 million gallons of waste that has been leaked from these pipes since 2014.

dekalb consent decree, priority areas

DeKalb County’s original federal consent decree, to stop polluting waterways, contained these priority areas. A federal judge has dismissed a case that contended two thirds of the raw sewage spilled in DeKalb is outside the purview of the consent decree. File/Credit: Federal consent decree, U.S. District Court in Atlanta

The South River Watershed Alliance is determining its next steps in the case it filed in 2019, Jackie Echols, the alliance’s president, said Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Grimberg’s ruling states he is in “agreement with Plaintiffs’ ultimate goals….”

However, Grimberg wrote, a court cannot intervene in the federal consent decree concerning DeKalb’s sewerage improvement program. DeKalb County signed in 2010 a federal consent decree with the state and federal governments, agreeing to fix some of its broken sewer pipes.

Grimberg cited a ruling issued in 2007 by a federal appellate judge in an Oklahoma case, involving oil and gas extraction. From that ruling, Grimberg quoted this language:

  • “Particularly when the EPA chooses to enforce the CWA [Clean Water Act] through a consent decree, failure to defer to its judgment can undermine agency strategy. If a defendant is exposed to a citizen suit whenever the EPA grants it a concession, defendants will have little incentive to negotiate consent decrees.”

Echols said the South River Watershed Alliance, a citizens group, is determining if it will appeal the ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We are assessing our options in light of the future of the South River,” Echols said. “This case was critical for that, and it didn’t change a thing. The judge’s ruling eliminates the Clean Water Act’s protection from two-thirds of DeKalb County, and for all of the South River.”

The alliance in May raised the issue that the consent decree covers only a third of the county – mostly in the northern portion, and a segment of western DeKalb County. The consent decree does not cover two-thirds of the county, and the alliance contends that since 2014:

  • Half of 1,000-plus sewage spills reported by the county have occurred outside the purview of the consent decree;
  • An estimated 32 million gallons of raw sewage has spilled from areas outside the consent decree.
  • About 838 miles of sewer line are covered by the consent decree. More than 1,600 miles of sewer line are not covered by the decree.

Grimberg wrote that the alliance’s goals can best be addressed not in a lawsuit, but in the upcoming public comment period for the county’s request to modify the federal consent decree that compels DeKalb to stop polluting waterways.

DeKalb County, the state and federal governments are to submit to the court by Thursday a timeline for submitting proposed modifications to the 2010 consent decree. Grimberg is overseeing the case.

The parties filed a joint status report on July 10 indicating they had reached an agreement to modify the consent decree. The document has not been submitted, and Grimberg on Aug. 31 issued an order giving them until Sept. 10 to provide estimated date by which they expect to file the proposed modification.

Tags:
David Pendered
David Pendered

David Pendered, Managing Editor, is an Atlanta journalist with more than 30 years experience reporting on the region’s urban affairs, from Atlanta City Hall to the state Capitol. Since 2008, he has written for print and digital publications, and advised on media and governmental affairs. Previously, he spent more than 26 years with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and won awards for his coverage of schools and urban development. David graduated from North Carolina State University and was a Western Knight Center Fellow.

    1
Previous Article

