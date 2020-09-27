LOADING

Type to search

Columns Eleanor Ringel Cater

‘Made in Italy’ – Liam Neeson, and real-life son Michael Richardson, star in unsatisfying movie

Avatar
Eleanor Ringel September 27, 2020 6:33 pm
Liam Neeson and his son, Michael Richardson, in a poster of the movie "Made in Italy"
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Eleanor Ringel Cater

“Made in Italy” looks like a real movie.

But like a cheap knock-off of a trendy gadget, it might as well be tagged “Made in Japan.”

Liam Neeson stars as Robert, a once-celebrated artist, doomed to a gruff reclusiveness by personal demons and the tragic death, years earlier, of his beloved wife. Instead of picking up a paintbrush, he’s more likely to pick up much younger women, named Jessica or Jennifer or something.

Liam Neeson and his son, Michael Richardson, in a poster of the movie “Made in Italy”

His estranged son, Jack, played by Neeson’s real-life son, Michael Richardson, is similarly at sea. His job as a gallery manager in a posh section of London is about to disappear. The space is owned by his soon-to-be ex’s parents, and along with the divorce papers, she’s delivered the unhappy news that they intend to sell the place.

Jack decides to buy the gallery himself, but his only way to raise some quick cash is to get back together with his dad and get him to sell the family’s long-abandoned vacation villa in Tuscany.

So, it’s off to Italy where, if you’ve seen “Under the Tuscan Sun,” they discover a suitably (for movies) distressed mansion with magnificent views and lousy plumbing. And, if you’ve seen Russell Crowe’s “A Good Year,” they encounter a suitably spunky (and gorgeous) local (Valeria Bilello), who owns a restaurant in the nearby town.

There’s also an age-appropriate real-estate woman, Kate (Lindsay Duncan), who spars – appropriately – with Robert.

Gosh, do you think that, after they spruce the place up, they’ll keep the villa and move to Italy?

A scene from “Made in Italy”

Ah, but then there’d be no movie and, well, that’s the problem here. There really isn’t much of a movie. There are luscious Italian dinners and some clumsy renovation slapstick and a plethora of adorable villagers and melancholy strains of unexamined grief between father and son.  But while none of it is offensive or painful, none of it is especially entertaining either.

As some of you might remember, Natasha Richardson, Neeson’s wife (and Richardson’s mother), died tragically in a skiing accident in 2009.

So, there’s something slightly unsettling in the picture’s exploration of the characters’ shared grief. Further, father and son have no chemistry. Or maybe it’s that, despite his blessed DNA, Richardson isn’t all that talented. Perhaps trying to match his kid’s low-ball efforts, Neeson comes off as similarly wooden.

With its delicious cast and setting, “Made in Italy” promises a lot but delivers very little. It’s as if someone decided he or she wanted an all-expenses-paid Mediterranean vacation, and this was the best way to do it.

“Made in Italy” is available to be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Avatar
Eleanor Ringel

Eleanor Ringel, Movie Critic, was the film critic for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for almost 30 years. She was nominated multiple times for a Pulitzer Prize. She won the Best of Cox Critic, IMAGE Film & Video and Women In Film awards. An Atlanta native, she graduated from Westminster and Brown University. She was the critic on WXIA’s Noonday, a member of Entertainment Weekly's Critics Grid and wrote TV Guide’s movie/DVD. She is member of the National Society of Film Critics and currently talks about movies on WMLB and writes the Time Out column for the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

RBG
In memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – in movies
Eleanor Ringel September 21, 2020 11:37 am
‘Feels Good Man’ – documentary introduces us to the ‘Dark Web’
Eleanor Ringel September 13, 2020 10:59 pm
‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ – a Charlie Kaufman movie that’s both too much and too little
Eleanor Ringel September 7, 2020 1:22 pm
Chadwick Boseman’s death a huge loss for movie industry
Eleanor Ringel August 30, 2020 5:49 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

RBG
In memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – in movies
‘Feels Good Man’ – documentary introduces us to the ‘Dark Web’
‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ – a Charlie Kaufman movie that’s both too much and too little
Chadwick Boseman’s death a huge loss for movie industry

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020