Meet your Georgia lawmakers — the 2021 session is about to start

Meet your Georgia lawmakers — the 2021 session is about to startAn exterior view of the state Capitol in Atlanta. (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
By Maggie Lee
The elected officials who decide Georgia’s budget, voting laws, major healthcare funding and more start their annual session on January 11.
If you have something to say about any of that, we’ve got you covered with contact and social media information for state lawmakers.
All lawmakers have will get an official phone number, physical address and email as the session starts.
For social, some have no more than an out-of-date Facebook, which might even link to a broken election page.
And some are very active on social and/or have active personal pages with updates and newsletters.
And some are in between.
We’ve also created a Twitter List of lawmakers who tweet.
Gov. Brian Kemp (R)
Office: (404) 656-1776
Mail: Office of the Governor, 206 Washington Street, Suite 203, State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334
Official website
Online contact form
Campaign website
Official Facebook
Official Twitter
Official Instagram
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R)
Office: (404) 656-5030
Mail: Office of the Lieutenant Governor, 240 State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334
Official website
Online contact form
Campaign website
Official Facebook
Official Twitter
Official Instagram
