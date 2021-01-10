Meet your Georgia lawmakers — the 2021 session is about to start

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Maggie Lee

The elected officials who decide Georgia’s budget, voting laws, major healthcare funding and more start their annual session on January 11.

If you have something to say about any of that, we’ve got you covered with contact and social media information for state lawmakers.

All lawmakers have will get an official phone number, physical address and email as the session starts.

For social, some have no more than an out-of-date Facebook, which might even link to a broken election page.

And some are very active on social and/or have active personal pages with updates and newsletters.

And some are in between.

We’ve also created a Twitter List of lawmakers who tweet.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R)

Office: (404) 656-1776

Mail: Office of the Governor, 206 Washington Street, Suite 203, State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334

Official website

Online contact form

Campaign website

Official Facebook

Official Twitter

Official Instagram

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R)

Office: (404) 656-5030

Mail: Office of the Lieutenant Governor, 240 State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334

Official website

Online contact form

Campaign website

Official Facebook

Official Twitter

Official Instagram

GEORGIA HOUSE

GEORGIA SENATE