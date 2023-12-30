Auburn Avenue historic buildings
Ed Bowen, Ed Driver, George Dusenbury and Judy Forte in front of Prince Hall Masonic Lodge along Auburn Avenue in May 2023. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

2023 was a year of turmoil over the “Cop City” controversy and the future of MARTA. The movie scene lost George Lefont, but also regained the Tara. And old favorites like the Little Five Points Halloween parade continued to delight. Here are the year’s top stories as chosen by our readers through their clicks, and some of their favorite pieces by our columnists and contributors. Click the headline to read each story.

TOP STORIES

Movie poster of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story”

1. ‘Maxine’s Baby’ – documentary celebrating Tyler Perry as someone who wouldn’t give up

2. Midtown’s mysterious new roundabout followed a road of private, secret plans

3. Cox scion’s defection over ‘Cop City’ shines a light on media conflicts, old-money power

4. Georgia Tech emails about ‘Cop City’ post censorship read like an unfunny sitcom

5. Governor OK’s demolition of historic Central State Hospital buildings in surprise to preservationists

6. MARTA union contract negotiations heat up after dragging on nearly a year

7. Former ATLDOT official to press MARTA on claim it has spent over $50M on bus services with little result

8. Reflections: Tale from Piedmont Park’s past offers lessons for today

9. Reopened Tara Theatre reaches perfection while smash hit ‘Barbie’ falls short

10. Auburn Avenue’s ‘jewel’ — Prince Hall Masonic Lodge — receives grant for restoration

MARIA SAPORTA

A first of a kind family gathering
Blank family after the Atlanta Rotary program (L-R) Max, Joshua, Stephanie, Kenny and Arthur Blank. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

1. An inside look into Arthur Blank, his family and his foundation

2. Healing the divide: Matt Westmoreland and Liliana Bakhtiari offer hope

3. Eugene Jones leaving as Atlanta Housing Authority’s CEO

JOHN RUCH

A conceptual illustration of tree plantings at the main buildings of the proposed public safety training center. (Image by Atlanta Police Foundation.)

1. Georgia ACLU resigns from new training center task force, calls for project’s halt

2. Training center permit challenged by its own review committee member; another quits over protester killing

3. Attorneys say City cannot create its own training center referendum, City Council source says

TOM BAXTER

1. Macon sends a message to haters: You’re not from here

2. A party suspicious of elections dismisses its election officials and cheers outsiders

3. How one district reflects Georgia GOP’s drift. Which rhymes with…

ALLISON JOYNER

1. Black geeks embrace growing diversity at DragonCon

2. Recording Academy’s new Chief DEI Officer wants to amplify underserved communities in the music industry

3. ‘Blurring the Color Line’ focuses on Asian, Black relations in Augusta during Jim Crow

MARK LANNAMAN

Centennial Olympic Park. (Photo from Luis Negron via Pexels.)

1. New study shows Atlanta has the 46th-lowest homelessness rate in the U.S. and the 25th-lowest home values out of the 50 largest metros in the country

2. ATL Trains project launches its website and makes its argument for a regional commuter train network

3. ‘How I’d Fix Atlanta’ gives an outlet to say what we’re all thinking

KELLY JORDAN

Little Five Points Halloween Parade
Little Five Points Halloween Parade – October 22, 2023 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)

1. Little Five Points Halloween Parade – October 22, 2023

2. Momocon 2023 – Georgia World Congress Center – May 25 thru 28, 2023

3. Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade – Peachtree Street – March 11, 2023

MEGAN ANDERSON

1. Alliance Theatre hoping ‘Water for Elephants’ is bound for Broadway

2. Music Midtown announces return after year hiatus due to Georgia gun laws

3. The Same House annual Beloved Benefit raises $8.8M for Atlanta charities

DELANEY TARR

1. ‘The Stitch’ takes first steps in knitting together divide in Downtown Atlanta

2. Atlanta welcomes 12-foot Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’

3. ‘Funky, eclectic and family-friendly’: Little Five Points Halloween Festival returns for 22nd year

ELEANOR RINGEL CATER

George Lefont
George Lefont – photo on Instagram

1. Thank you George Lefont, 85, for our movie moments in Atlanta

2. Oscar watch: Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘brilliant’ performances

3. ‘The Burial’ – a well-acted entertaining courtroom thriller

STORIES OF ATLANTA (LANCE RUSSELL)

1. The creation of an eyesore

2. Form or Function?

3. A campaign promise fulfilled

