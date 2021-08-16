LOADING

Type to search

Stories of Atlanta

She knew it when

Lance Russell August 16, 2021 3:55 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

In 1826 the State of Georgia ordered a transportation survey to be undertaken. Ostensibly, the purpose of the survey was to evaluate the feasibility of building a canal through North Georgia and up into the frontier of Tennessee. Such a conveyance, it was reasoned, would allow Georgia merchants to gain access to the northern part of the country where Georgia agricultural products could be sold.

Two men were hired for the survey task, Hamilton Fulton and Wilson Lumpkin. They studied the lands between Milledgeville and Ross’ Landing in Tennessee, the future location for the city of Chattanooga, and concluded that, while a canal was not practical, the land could very easily accommodate a locomotive rail line. The state, however, did not act on Fulton and Lumpkin’s recommendation. Rail travel was in its infancy and, in the north, canals were all the rage.

Wilson Lumpkin ultimately became the governor of Georgia and, throughout his tenure, remained a staunch proponent of railroads. It was, in fact, at Lumpkin’s urging that Georgia’s legislature chartered three rail lines in 1833 and a fourth followed in 1837. And, of course, it was that fourth line that fixed the connecting point around which grew the City of Atlanta.

Lumpkin remained a much respected figure throughout his life in Georgia and in 1843 the residents of the region known to locals as Terminus decided they wanted to honor Lumpkin for his service to Georgia and his part in creating the railroad system that spawned their tiny community. Wilson Lumpkin respectfully declined the honor, but the residents of Terminus were not to be dissuaded and it is the byproduct of their commitment to honor Lumpkin that is the subject of this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Lance Russell

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance’s instincts are tailor-made for today’s “media bite” culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance’s current passion is bringing Atlanta’s colorful and inspiring past to life with his “rest of the story” style video series, Stories of Atlanta. “History’s best communicators,” says Lance, “have always been storytellers. It’s in our DNA. ‘Once upon a time’ is how we got to where we are now.”

    1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Seeds of Peace Nagasaki Carter Center Atlanta
Seeds of Peace – 26th annual Nagasaki observance – Carter Center Rose Garden – Aug. 9, 2021
Kelly Jordan August 16, 2021 11:53 am
The Stuff of Space
Lance Russell August 9, 2021 4:24 pm
Dogwood Festival Piedmont Park Atlanta August 2021
Atlanta Dogwood Festival – Piedmont Park – August 6-8, 2021
Kelly Jordan August 9, 2021 11:50 am
ATL Comic Convention Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta August 2021
ATL Comic Convention – Georgia World Congress Center – August 6-8, 2021
Kelly Jordan August 9, 2021 11:42 am

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Seeds of Peace Nagasaki Carter Center Atlanta
Seeds of Peace – 26th annual Nagasaki observance – Carter Center Rose Garden – Aug. 9, 2021
The Stuff of Space
Dogwood Festival Piedmont Park Atlanta August 2021
Atlanta Dogwood Festival – Piedmont Park – August 6-8, 2021
ATL Comic Convention Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta August 2021
ATL Comic Convention – Georgia World Congress Center – August 6-8, 2021

Corporate Sponsors


Platinum Sponsors

Recent Posts

Additional Sponsors

Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020