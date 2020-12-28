The last of his kind
Two men sit down for a conversation. As a result, one of the men, and influential industrialist and newspaper owner, commits his political support to the other man. This is enough to get the other man elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, where, according to the plan they hatched during their conversation, the new state representative introduces a bill before the house which changes Georgia’s history. It’s all about the power of words on this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Leave a Comment